Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $71,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,530,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

