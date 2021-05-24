Mariner LLC Has $66.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387,646 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 186,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,506. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.