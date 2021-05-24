Mariner LLC Has $80.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 305,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,252. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

