Mariner LLC Sells 167,799 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,799 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,031. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

