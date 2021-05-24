Marlin (POND) Market Cap Tops $45.32 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Marlin has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00390825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00183260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003479 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.48 or 0.00837267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

