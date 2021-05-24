Mask Network Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00022225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $100.34 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Mask Network Coin Trading

