MASQ Price Tops $0.19 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.58 million and $299,852.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00403339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00182566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00850139 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,400,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

