Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$8.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.15.

CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

