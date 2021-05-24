McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.81

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.81 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.