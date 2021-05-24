MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 532,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

