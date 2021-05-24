Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells $310,230.00 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $313.76 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $326.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.78.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

