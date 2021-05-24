Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.65

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $327.62, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.63 and a 200-day moving average of $225.78.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 88.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

