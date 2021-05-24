Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.10. 3,569,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

