Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,943.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $5,943.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00464990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00018655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.07 or 0.01383780 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

