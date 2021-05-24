Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,373 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

