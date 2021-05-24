Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. 20,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

