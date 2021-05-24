Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $27.14 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for about 6.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.