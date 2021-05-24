Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

