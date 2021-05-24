Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

