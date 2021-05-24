Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,251. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

