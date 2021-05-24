Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,972 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1,130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 203,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

