Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,797 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

