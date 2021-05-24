Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 554.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Shares of ADP opened at $195.28 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

