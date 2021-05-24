Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.