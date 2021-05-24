Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,442.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $131.46 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

