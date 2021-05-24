Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

