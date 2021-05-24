Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

