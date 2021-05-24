Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.