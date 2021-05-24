Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,258 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.