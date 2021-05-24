Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,334,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $130.52 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.