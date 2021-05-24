Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.39.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.