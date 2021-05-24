Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

