Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 4,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $971.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

