Method Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $249,758.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 48% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $249,758.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,484,312 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

