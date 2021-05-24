Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

