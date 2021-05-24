Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,521.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

