Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

MCHP traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

