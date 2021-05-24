Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 1,692,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

