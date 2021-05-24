Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.18

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 174373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

