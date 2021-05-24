MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 392,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,252. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,136,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,913,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,358,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

