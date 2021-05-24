Minter Network Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $43.53 million and $125,808.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00393881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00201524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,174,630,025 coins and its circulating supply is 3,969,420,458 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.