Mirrored Apple Hits 24 Hour Volume of $215,518.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $215,518.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $125.81 or 0.00328821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00371631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00189998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003926 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00852969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 219,386 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance.

