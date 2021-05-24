Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 5.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.57. 4,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.