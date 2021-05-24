Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

