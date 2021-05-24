Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.