Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trimble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

TRMB opened at $76.72 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

