Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $116.68 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

