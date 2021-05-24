Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,330.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $162.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

