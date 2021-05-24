Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.