Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,498 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.53 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

